Large sinkholes threatening homes in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Multiple sinkholes are threatening at least two homes in Florida, CBS News affiliate WKMG-TV reports. Authorities say the largest sinkhole is nearly 20 feet wide and 35 feet deep.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, crews began working to repair four sinkholes in the area on Thursday.

Utilities to four homes located near the largest sinkhole were disconnected as a safety precaution.

"I have a sinkhole, my house is falling. I hear all the cracking noise, and I look out, and there is a great big hole in the front of my house," one homeowner told a 911 operator.

"My neighbor right here called me. She just said that there is a massive sinkhole and you have to evacuate," homeowner Marilyn Riccio told WKMG-TV. "It happened pretty fast."

Workers at a nearby golf course attempted to drain a man-made lake to help the situation.

No injuries were reported.