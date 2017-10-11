By Lauren Meltzer CBS News October 11, 2017, 8:43 PM

"The Princess Bride" hits theaters again for 30th anniversary showing

A Hollywood classic is making its way back to the big screen.

It seem inconceivable, but the film "The Princess Bride" has held a place in modern pop culture for three decades.

In honor of the film's anniversary, some theaters across the country are holding special screenings on Oct. 15 and Oct. 18

The movie's all-star cast includes Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal and Christopher Guest. 

"The Princess Bride" was produced by Oscar-nominated director Rob Reiner and Oscar-winning screenwriter William Goldman. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular