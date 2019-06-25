The Obamas hang out with the Clooneys on glamorous Lake Como vacation

They left the Oval Office and dove head first into the private sector – and the entertainment industry. Barack and Michelle Obama, who have created their own production company and are in the midst of developing a slate of content for Netflix, were spotted vacationing on Italy's Lake Como last week.

Yes, the Lake Como near where George Clooney has a home. The Obamas and the Clooneys were spotted hanging around the Northern Italian resort town on Sunday, June 23. Photos show old pals George and Barack riding on the back of a boat on the lake.

Former US President Barack Obama, left, takes a boat ride with actor George Clooney while on vacation Sunday, June 23, 2019 on Como Lake, Cernobbio, northern Italy. Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP

More images, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, show the two men, as well as Amal Clooney exiting a boat onto a dock. Michelle Obama and their 20-year-old daughter, Malia Obama, were also present, ET reports. New high school graduate, Sasha Obama, also attended the European vacation, according to ET.

Former US President Barack Obama arrives at Villa d'Este. The Obamas were on vacation with their relatives as well as George and Amal Clooney on Como Lake, Cernobbio, northern Italy, 23 June 2019. ANSA/MATTEO BAZZI (ANSA via AP)

In 2012, Obama talked about his connection to Clooney, with the former president calling his actor friend a "wonderful guy."

"The truth is we got to know each other because of a substantive issue," then-President Obama told ET. "He is a terrific advocate on behalf of the people of Darfur, and to the people of Sudan who've been brutalized for a long time."

"And so when I was a senator -- this was well before I was president -- that was an issue that I was working together on a bipartisan basis, and George, who had traveled there, done documentaries there, and was very well-informed, came to testify in Congress. And so we got to know each other, and he is a good man, and a good friend," Obama continued.

A boat ride across Lake Como was just one of the stops on the Obamas' glamorous European getaway. The family kicked off the star-studded vacation in France, where they met up with U2 rockers Bono and The Edge, photos show.