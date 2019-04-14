Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters, capturing first green jacket since 2005

Augusta, Ga. — Tiger Woods has won the Masters, completing what is arguably the greatest career comeback in the history of golf, nearly 10 years after injuries and scandal derailed his game.

The golf legend walked up the 18th hole to the sound of roaring cheers to capture victory, a throwback to earlier years when he consistently dominated the most prestigious tournament in golf.

He hadn't won a major in more than 10 years, having captured the U.S. Open in 2008. He last won the Masters in 2005.

On 16, a par 3, his tee shot rolled within two feet of the hole, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

When you have Tiger Woods and the 16th hole at the Masters, special things happen. pic.twitter.com/b95cA3p7bn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

Three other players were bunched at the top of the leaderboard. Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka were tied for second at 12-under.

Woods remained consistent after taking the lead. He birdied No. 13, parred No. 14 and knocked in a two-putt at No. 15 for birdie.

Johnson shot birdies on five of his last six holes on the back nine: No. 13, No. 15, and No. 16. and No. 17. Schauffele parred No. 15 to stay at 12-under. On No. 16 he knocked in a clutch putt to par that hole and keep himself tied for the lead.

Francesco Molinari's earlier two shot lead evaporated on the par-3 No. 12 when his tee shot fell short and went into the water. He laid up and two-putted for a double-bogey, Molinari's troubles continued on No. 15 as he encountered disaster on the par 5. Molinari shot into the water again and ended up with a double bogey on a crucial hole. He sits out of it at 10-under.

Patrick Cantlay quickly eagled to take the lead after fifteen holes, but faded back with bogeys on No. 16 and No. 17.

