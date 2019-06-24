Beyoncé and Donald Glover sing iconic duet in new trailer for "The Lion King"

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated live-action version of the classic animated flick "The Lion King" was released Sunday — featuring one of the most iconic songs from the movie. The TV spot offered a sneak peak at Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's (Nala) new take on the duet "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?"

The 45-second spot begins with James Earl Jones' Mufasa delivering an emotional speech to his son, Simba, as they look up at the vast night sky. "Simba, look at the stars," Jones' voice rumbles as the familiar notes from Elton John's hit begin to play.

Viewers then hear Knowles-Carter and Glover singing the love song, as the trailer cuts between clips of Mufasa's speech and the tune. Then, as the video continues, the ballad plays over shots from the film — Simba and Nala cuddling, a sunrise over the plains, Simba walking with Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen), among others.

The video ends with what appears to be an adult Simba peering up at a storming sky as his father's voice bellows.

Disney has released a number of other trailers for the film. The flick's first full-length trailer dropped in April, while a teaser trailer was posted months earlier in November 2018. The company dropped another clip featuring Knowles-Carter's voice as Nala for the first time in June — which quickly went viral.

The movie is projected to dominate at the box office when it premieres July 19. Its star-studded cast includes comedians Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver and Eric Andre. Alfre Woodard voices Sarabi, Simba's mom, Chiwetel Ejiofor's portrays the menacing Scar and John Kani is the gentle Rafiki.

The movie will hit theaters 25 years after the animated version was first released. Jon Favreau, who directed the live-action version of "The Jungle Book," is at the helm.