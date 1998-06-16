The Hunter Becomes The Hunted

|Our Full Coverage
of this Ongoing Story
trying to see just how disruptive this storm is going to be.
Before now, Starr's prosecutors had all the leverage. They told the new defense team they wanted to interview Lewinsky in person soon or she would face indictment.
That article claimed Starr "leaked the most damaging details of the investigation to a willing, eager press corps." If true, that would seem to violate grand jury secrecy laws.
At the very least, it struck a nerve. Starr blasted the magazine, saying the "reckless and irresponsible attack borders on the libelous."
This not just a PR battle. The stakes shot up Monday night when a federal Judge summoned the lawyers to an after-hours hearing. Judge Norma Holloway Johnson wants an explanation for the leaks in three weeks.
Starr's office has been consumed the last two days with writing a detailed rebuttal of the magazine article.