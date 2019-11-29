3 injured in stabbing at shopping center in The Hague

At least three people were injured in an attack in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, Dutch police said. The attack happened inside the Hudson's Bay department store along a busy shopping street, BBC News reported.

Authorities said they believe the suspect is a man between 45 and 50-years-old, wearing a grey jogging tracksuit.

"Due to the complexity and care, this takes time. We understand that there are many questions. As soon as we know more, we will report this via this channel," Dutch police said on Twitter.

The shopping area was busy due to Black Friday holiday shoppers, and many posts on social media show crowds of people running from the scene, as well as emergency services and helicopters.

The condition of the injured remains unclear.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.