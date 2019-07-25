The evolution of "Old Town Road": BTS rapper RM has joined Lil Nas X on a third remix, called "Seoul Town Road"

"Old Town Road" was originally kicked off the Billboard country chart, but that that only seemed to help the hit song's popularity skyrocket. In fact, since his drama with Billboard, Lil Nas X has had success after success with his trap-country hybrid — and now he's got one more.

First, there was the remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, an obvious response to being kicked off the country chart: add a country superstar. Next came another star-powered remix with rapper Young Thug and pint-sized country singer Mason Ramsey, who went viral in 2018 for yodeling in a Walmart.

Lil Nas X proposed yet another remix with country music icon Dolly Parton and rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Parton herself responded to his tweet, fueling rumors that another remix of the song was coming.

In the meantime, a third remix — and the fourth iteration of the song — dropped on Thursday, but a different artist was featured on the track: K-pop rapper RM.

RM is a member of the globally successful K-pop group BTS. Paying homage to RM's home country of South Korea, the new remix is named "Seoul Town Road."

Like the other remixes, a new horse was added to the the artwork for the latest single. One dark horse represents Lil Nas X, and a new bright purple one represents RM.

The "Seoul Town Road" remix of "Old Town Road" features K-pop rapper RM, who is represented by a purple horse.

Even Spotify had to poke fun at the massive number of remixes to come out of such a simple single. "80th Old Town Road remix is here," the streaming platform tweeted.

The "Old Town Road" remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is still No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the 16th week in a row. If the song remains at the top for just one more week, it could beat a Billboard record.

Currently, two other songs have lasted 16 weeks at No. 1: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men.

Only 3%of all Hot 100 No. 1 hits have led the list for 10 weeks or more. So, even if the if the remixes seem incessant, so is the song's chart-topping stamina.