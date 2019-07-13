The Dish: Soupergirl's Sara Polon shares her signature recipes

Born and raised in Washington D.C., Sara Polon spent several years pursuing stand up comedy in New York. But when she tired of the grind, she went back home and ended up starting a business. Recalling her mother's excellent soups, she persuaded her mother to join her in creating Soupergirl, a business that specializes in healthy, plant-based creations. The pair now have their own stores, a thriving delivery business, and a growing list of retail partners including Whole Foods and Costco.

Here are a few of Polon's signature recipes:

Quinoa tabbouleh

Ingredients

2 cups quinoa, rinsed well

3 ½ cups water

2 cups parsley, chopped largely

1 lb. plum tomatoes, seeded and diced

¼ heavy cup lemon juice

¼ heavy cup olive oil

3 small cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ tbsp minced fresh mint, chopped largely

salt and pepper to taste

Methods

Toast quinoa until slightly brown, then cool. Simmer quinoa over low heat for 20 minutes, until tender and liquid is completely absorbed. Quinoa should not be damp or heavy. Fluff and chill before mixing with rest of ingredients. Combine with all ingredients. Season to taste.





Roasted summer vegetable pasta and bean

Ingredients

Sauce:

drizzle of organic non-GMO canola oil

pinch of sugar

5-6 large, juicy beefsteak tomatoes

kosher salt and pepper

Pasta/ vegetables:

corn, zucchini (cut in half moons)

string beans (stemmed/cut into 1 inch pieces),

eggplant (peeled, diced)

extra virgin olive oil

1 package of whole wheat angel hair pasta

1 can of great northern white beans, drained and rinsed

Methods

Cook pasta and put aside. Peel tomatoes (cut top, blanch, peel). Leave whole. Drizzle pan with oil on medium low heat. Place peeled tomatoes on pan. Let sit, and very slowly stir periodically. Let them caramelize and release their juices. Add a pinch of sugar and salt. The process should take 30-40 minutes. Meanwhile, toss vegetables in EVOO, salt, and pepper. Roast on 425°F for 25-35 minutes until slightly brown and crispy on outside. Remove tomatoes from pan. Lightly crush. Season. Add beans and pasta to same pan. Toss together to absorb the flavor. Place pasta/bean mixture on platter. Top with sauce. Place vegetables on top and garnish with basil.





Lentil corn dill

Ingredients

1 cup (French) lentils

1 bay leaf

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 heavy tsp fresh dill, chopped

3 celery stalks, diced (brunoise)

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, diced (brunoise)

1 red bell pepper, seeded, diced (brunoise)

½ cup fresh corn kernels (blanched)

1/3 cup finely diced fennel

salt and pepper

Methods

Cook lentils with bay leaf, al dente – should retain a gentle bite. Whisk dressing together. Toss lentils with veggies, and toss with dressing. Season to taste.





Classic tomato gazpacho

Ingredients

1 ½- 2 pounds ripe summer tomatoes (about 4 large tomatoes), cut into chunks

1 medium cucumber, peeled and deseeded, sliced

1 medium bell pepper, deseeded and chopped

1 small red onion, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

¼ cup heavy of high quality extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt/pepper to taste

Methods

Place all vegetables in a high powered blender. Puree until somewhat smooth. Add red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, and puree. Remove small part of blender top and carefully drizzle in olive oil while blending to properly emulsify. Gazpacho should turn creamy and smooth. Season to taste. Serve chilled. Beet variation: boil, peel, chop, and add 2 bright purple beets.





Peach crisp

Ingredients

Topping:

10 oz. brown sugar

5 oz. all-purpose flour

6 oz. Miyoko's vegan butter, cold

1 tsp salt

5 ¼ oz. oats

1/4 tsp cinnamon

4 oz. walnuts, chopped (optional)

Fruit filling:

378 g peaches, peeled and pitted and sliced in large pieces

126 g apple juice (can use water, but juice has more flavor)

57 g sugar

10 g cornstarch

pinch of salt

Methods

Cream the Miyoko's and brown sugar until it comes together. Add the rest of the topping ingredients on low and pulse until small clumps form. Cook the fruit, sugar, salt, and 3/4 of the sugar in a large pot until full boil. Make a slurry with the cornstarch and remaining juice. Add slurry to the boiling fruit mixture and stir constantly until the mixture thickens and goes clear and shiny. Remove from heat immediately and reserve in a separate container. If not using immediately, place a piece of plastic wrap over the filling (so that it's touching) so no film forms.

Assembly

Portion the fruit filling into ramekins filling the ramekin 3/4 of the way up with fruit. Top generous (heaping, even) with topping. Bake ramekins on a sheet tray at 350°F for 10-15 minutes or until bubbling. Serve warm with vegan ice cream.





Soupergirl bloody mary

Ingredients

4 oz. of Soupergirl gazpacho flavor of choice (tomato for classic, beet for a twist!)

2 oz. Tito's vodka

juice of ½ lemon

¼ tsp Old Bay seasoning

½ teaspoon hot sauce of choice (optional)

Methods