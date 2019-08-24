The Dish: Chef Anya Fernald shares her signature recipes

Chef Anya Fernald has long been interested not just in great food, but where it comes from and how it's grown and raised. After working in the food industry in Europe, Fernald returned to her native California and co-founded Belcampo Meat Co. The company farms more than 50,000 acres of organic land where animals are pasture-fed and humanely raised. Their meat supplies butcher shops and restaurants across California, along with a brand new Belcampo location that recently opened in New York.

Fernald joined "CBS This Morning Saturday" to share a few of her signature recipes.

Sausage cookery

Ingredients:

2 Belcampo bratwurst

2 Belcampo andouille

2 Belcampo tuscan sausage

2 tbsp sunflower oil

Methods:

Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil. Sear the sausages on both sides. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for an additional 5 minutes (until cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 155°F). Remove from heat. Allow to rest before cutting if you are going to slice.

Uruguayan chimichurri

Ingredients:

12 oz. parsley leaves

4 oz. garlic

1 oz. oregano leaves

1 oz. rosemary leaves

1 oz. thyme leaves

1 fresh bay leaf

1 tbsp aleppo flake chili

24 oz. olive oil

8 oz. sherry vinegar

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black peppercorn

2 oz. sardine

Methods:

Rinse parsley, oregano, rosemary, and thyme. Spread on a sheet tray and allow to air dry. Finely mince the herbs and fresh bay leaf and transfer to a mixing bowl. Mince garlic and sardines and add to the herbs. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. Reserve for service. Adjust seasoning as necessary.

Green bean salad



Ingredients:

Blue cheese vinaigrette

12 oz. organic rogue blue cheese

½ oz. minced garlic

1 oz. minced shallot

1 oz. smooth dijon mustard

4 oz. champagne vinegar

4 oz. sherry vinegar

6 oz. evoo olive oil

6 oz. avocado oil

kosher salt to taste

black pepper to taste

Salad

1 lb. blanched green beans

8 oz. Belcampo bacon

8 oz. halved heirloom cherry tomatoes

2 oz. blue cheese crumbles

4 oz. blue cheese vinaigrette

2 oz. shaved red onion

kosher salt to taste

black pepper to taste

Methods:

For the dressing: Combine garlic, shallot, and mustard in a blender. Pulse until smooth. Add cheese and vinegar. Blend until smooth. Turn the speed to medium and slowly begin drizzling in the oil. Continue until all oil is incorporated and fully emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. For the salad: Cook bacon until crispy. Allow to cool before rough chopping with a sharp knife. Blanch green beans in heavily salted water for 1 minute and 45 seconds. Remove from water and immediately submerge in an ice bath. To compose, combine green beans, bacon, herbs and cherry tomatoes in a mixing bowl. Dress with vinaigrette and gently toss by hand. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to serving vessel. Garnish with blue cheese crumbles.

Roasted baby carrots



Ingredients:

For the carrot vinaigrette

100 g carrot juice

60 g lime juice

10 g minced jalapeño

10 g grated ginger

6 g grated garlic

5 g farm kitchen hot sauce

200 g high oleic sunflower oil

kosher salt to taste

ground white pepper to taste

For the pistachio dukkah

40 g raw pistachio

10 g coriander seed

10 g cumin seed

18 g sesame seeds

5 g aleppo chili

10 g maldon sea salt

For the sabzi

1 cup mint leaves

1 cup cilantro leaves

½ cup bias julienned green onion

For the carrots

3 ea baby carrots

3 ea pickled carrots, quartered lengthwise

1 tbsp safflower oil

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp carrot vinaigrette

1 tbsp pistachio dukkah

¼ cup sabzi

Methods:

For the carrot vinaigrette: Combine carrot juice, lime juice, jalapeno, ginger and garlic in a blender. Turn onto low, gradually increasing to high. Blend until smooth. Slowly drizzle in oil until fully emulsified. Season with salt, pepper and hot sauce. For the pistachio dukkah: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Toast pistachios in a shallow tray until they begin to brown, about 8 minutes. Toast coriander, cumin seeds in a shallow tray. Toast until they become aromatic and lightly brown, about 5 minutes. Lay the pistachios on a cutting board and chop by hand with a sharp knife. Place the coriander seeds and cumin seeds in a mortar. Begin to crush the spices into a coarse mixture. Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Transfer to an airtight container to store. For the sabzi: Pick the leaves, and combine in a ratio of 1:1:1:1 Rinse leaves and spin dry in an herb spinner. Transfer and store in an airtight container. For the carrots: In a cast iron skillet, heat safflower oil over medium-high heat. Add baby carrots and sauté. Agitate the pan frequently to cook evenly. You want a slight char on the outside. The carrots should be slightly tender, with a bite in the center. Cooking time 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to a mixing bowl. Combine roasted carrots with pickled carrots in a mixing bowl. Toss and season with salt and pepper. Compose the dish: Place carrots at the base of the plate. Drizzle liberally with carrot vinaigrette. Top with pistachio dukkah. Garnish with sabzi.

Pickled beets & eggs

Ingredients:

5 medium red or golden beets

2 cups apple cider vinegar

2 cups water

¼ cup sugar

2 tbsp kosher salt

6 hard boiled eggs (optional)

Method:

Put the beets in a medium saucepan and add water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat and boil until the beets are tender but not mushy, 30-40 minutes. Drain, rinse with cool water, peel, and cut into 1" cubes. Add the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt to the now-empty saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Remove from the heat. Put the beets in a heatproof jar with a lid and pour the brine over. Peel the hard-boiled eggs and add them to the brine along with the beets. Let cool, then cover and transfer to the refrigerator.

The beets are ready in a day but will keep for up to 6 weeks; the eggs should be eaten within a day or two.

Peach tart

Ingredients:

For the crust

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 ¼ cups pastry flour

½ cup sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp almond extract

¼ tsp salt

For the filling

1 cup crème fraiche

1 egg

2 tbsp sugar or mild honey

¼ tsp vanilla extract

6 small ripe peaches, pitted and quartered - skins on

2 tbsp sugar

Methods:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. For the crust: In a medium bowl combine the melted butter, flour, sugar, vanilla, almond extract, and salt. Mix with a spoon until it comes together into a crumbly dough. Loosely press the dough into a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan. Don't worry about making it perfect; it will meld together as it bakes. Transfer to the oven and bake until light golden brown, 10 minutes. For the filling: In a bowl, whisk together the crème fraiche, egg, sugar, vanilla, and almond extract. Pour the mixture into the parbaked crust. Spread the halved peaches evenly over the tart, mixing skins up and skins down. Sprinkle with reserved sugar. Return the pan to the oven, reduce heat to 325°F and bake until the custard puffs and is golden brown and the jam is beginning to caramelize, about 45 minutes more. Remove from the oven and let cool for one hour before slicing and serving.

Copalli daiquiri

Ingredients:

2 oz. Copalli white rum

1/4 oz. maraschino liqueur

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/4 oz. simple syrup

lime wedge for garnish

Methods: