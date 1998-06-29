The Birth Of 'Guiding Light'

is the longest running show in broadcast history.

It began as a radio program in 1937, and debuted on CBS television on June 30, 1952. Over time, the 15-minute black-and-white serial expanded into a one hour, full-color television program watched by millions, now in its 46th season on CBS.

Set in the fictional Midwestern town of Springfield, the drama focuses on the lives of complex characters and unforgettable families including the Bauers, Spauldings, Lewises, Chamberlins, Reardons, Marlers, Coopers, and Thorpes.

Since 1937, Guiding Light has been produced and sponsored by Proctor & Gamble. Guiding Light has helped launch the careers of many performers, including Christopher Walken, James Earl Jones, Cicely Tyson, Billy Dee Williams, JoBeth Williams, Sherry Stringfield, and Kevin Bacon.

