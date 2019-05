Architect I.M. Pei, who designed the giant glass pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris, has died. He was 102.

60 Minutes profiled Pei in 1987, while he was building the addition to the Louvre. During the report, correspondent Diane Sawyer asked Pei how he thought the French would react to his audacious design. Pei said, "I was sure that I would be kicked out of town."