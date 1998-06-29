Thanks for the Memory

Tech Support, may I help you? Well, I need more memory in my computer.
We'd be happy to help you with that. How much memory would you want to add? As much as it can hold.
Do you work with large programs or graphics? No, but I'm writing my biography.
Well, that really doesn't take all that much memory.
You don't know me, sonny, I've led quite a wild life and I'm going to need all the memory I can get.