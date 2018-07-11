Bruce Gilbert

Thane Rosenbaum is a novelist, essayist and law professor, the author of numerous books of fiction and nonfiction, including Payback: The Case for Revenge, The Myth of Moral Justice: Why Our Legal System Fails to Do What's Right, and the forthcoming Saving Free Speech ... from Itself. He edited the anthology, Law Lit: From Atticus Finch to The Practice: A Collection of Great Writing About the Law.

His writings and commentary on matters of law, justice, and human rights appear frequently in the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, L.A. Times, CNN.com, Slate, Haaretz, ABA Journal, and the Daily Beast, among other publications.

He hosts The Talk Show at the 92nd Street Y. He is a Distinguished University Professor at Touro College, where he directs the Forum on Life, Culture & Society. www.folcs.org and www.thanerosenbaum.com.

On Twitter: @thanerosenbaum