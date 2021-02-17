Watch Live: Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives update on response to winter storm

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is giving an update Wednesday as anger over the state's power outages in the face of a record winter freeze continued to mount, and as a large swath of the state is under yet another winter storm warning.

Millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remain shivering. Historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.

How to watch Governor Abbott's update on the winter storm

What: Texas Governor Greg Abbott updates on state's response to winter storm

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. local time; 3 p.m. ET

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Making matters worse: Expectations that the outages would be a shared sacrifice by the state's 30 million residents quickly gave way to a cold reality as pockets in some of America's largest cities, including San Antonio, Dallas and Austin, were left to shoulder the brunt of a catastrophic power failure in subfreezing conditions that Texas' grid operators had known was coming.

A man looks for information on his cell phone as he rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 17, 2021, in Houston, Texas. THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images

