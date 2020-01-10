Texas will reject new refugees under Trump executive order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state will reject the resettlement of new refugees. Texas will become the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order.

In a letter released Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas "has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system." He added that Texas, which typically takes in thousands of refugees each year, has done "more than its share."

"At this time, the state and non-profit organizations have a responsibility to dedicate available resources to those who are already here, including refugees, migrants, and the homeless-indeed, all Texans," Abbott said, according to CBS Dallas/Fort Worth.

The Trump administration announced in November that resettlement agencies must get written consent from state and local officials in any jurisdiction where they want to help resettle refugees beyond June 2020. Governors in 42 other states have said they will consent to allow more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.