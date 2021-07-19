Live

Watch CBSN Live

Amid fight over Texas voting restrictions, attorney wants Black parishioners to know church's historic role

By Rodney Hawkins

/ CBS News

Black voters march against voting proposals
Black voters march against voting proposals 02:07

Dallas - Hundreds of Black voters marched at the Texas state Capitol, calling for a stop to Republican-proposed voting restrictions in the Legislature.

Over 50 state Democrats left Austin to prevent a vote during this special session.

Attorney Abdul Dosunmu said "the voting rights of Black Texans" are at stake.

Dosunmu founded the Young Black Lawyers' Organizing Coalition, a group that's hosting voting rights seminars at Black churches nationwide and reminds parishioners about the historic role the church has played in getting the African American community to the polls.

Some of the more controversial restrictions, like limiting early Sunday voting, were taken out of the latest bill proposal. GOP lawmakers say these new measures are designed to ensure election integrity.

"Voter fraud is a criminal offense," Republican state Representative James White said. "I want to caution against saying, 'Well, since it's a very, very, very small amount of voter fraud, somehow it's something that we should not be concerned with.'"

Dosunmu hopes the voting restrictions sweeping the nation will not roll back the hands of time. 

"It's important that a new generation understands the power of electoral politics," he said.

He said his group will use the civil rights blueprint of the 1960s to fight these voting challenges.

First published on July 18, 2021 / 8:58 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Rodney Hawkins

Rodney Hawkins covers the 2012 presidential campaign for CBS News and National Journal.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.