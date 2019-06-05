Texas teacher fired over Twitter rant to Trump about "illegal" immigrant students

A Texas school district has fired a teacher who went on a Twitter rant about illegal immigrants. The Fort Worth Independent School District announced Wednesday they voted 8-0 to terminate the contract of Georgia Clark.

Clark posted a string of tweets to President Trump from a now-deleted Twitter account. Clark tried to expose the school district for being "loaded with illegal students from Mexico," as she wrote in one tweet, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reported.

"Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them," Clark wrote to Mr. Trump. "Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them."

Georgia Clark The Fort Worth Independent School District

Clark asked the president for a contact in Fort Worth "who should be actively investigating & removing illegals that are in the public school system." The teacher admitted to the tweets, CBS Dallas Fort Worth reported.

CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reporter Erin Jones shared screenshots of several tweets Clark sent to the president.

Superintendent Kent Scribner addressed the offensive tweets in a message to parents last week.

"There has been much talk in the news and on the Internet about the use of social media by our staff," Scribner wrote. "Our mission is to prepare ALL students for success in college, career and community leadership. Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the District is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect."

Clark can appeal the decision to Texas Education Agency Commissioner within the next 15 days.