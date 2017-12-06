Men kicked off university campus after posting white supremacist materials

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Texas State University officials say five non-students were kicked off campus for trespassing after posting white supremacist flyers and banners. A university police statement says the five men were stopped Sunday night in a parking garage at the school in San Marcos and issued criminal trespass warnings.

Police say the men were carrying flyers and acknowledged posting the items on the campus located south of Austin. The men's names weren't released.

In a Facebook post, campus police wrote: "The warnings allow UPD officers to issue criminal trespass citations to the individuals if they return to campus. Texas State is a safe environment, and UPD's increased foot patrols make our campus even safer."

**UPDATE** Over the last 13 months, the University Police Department (UPD) has increased foot patrols to ensure safety... Posted by Texas State University Police on Monday, December 4, 2017

University spokesman Matt Flores says among the materials' messages were the phrases: "It's OK to be white" and "Expel anti-whites." He said some material also referenced a student who wrote an opinion column in the school newspaper last week calling whiteness an "abomination," arguing "white death will mean liberation for all."

The university's president called the column racist. The newspaper apologized.

According to CBS Austin, white supremacist material was previously found on campus in October. The school said flyers were placed on the exterior of some buildings and were removed immediately.