"I want everyone to remember her": Sister of teacher who sacrificed her life to protect students fights for gun reform

Sister of murdered teacher in Uvalde shooting calls for gun reform legislation

Maggie Mireles Thomas, the sister of Robb Elementary School fourth grade teacher Eva Mireles, is faced with the daunting task of picking out the outfit that her sister will be laid to rest in on Friday.

Mireles is one of the two teachers, along with 19 children, who were shot to death last week in Uvalde, Texas.

Mireles Thomas told CBS News' Lilia Luciano her sister was not afraid of anything, but she doesn't think Eva would have ever imagined sacrificing her life for her profession.

"I wake up every morning and the first thing I do is cry because I know it's real," said Mireles Thomas.

Police officials said Eva and her co-teacher, Irma Garcia, both died shielding their children from a gunman who stormed into their classrooms and opened fire.

"I'm sure they didn't think about what they were doing twice, they just did it," Mireles Thomas said.

Eva was an educator for 17 years, a mother and a wife. She loved running, CrossFit and hiking.

As the shooting unfolded, a family member texted Eva in a group chat and asked if she was OK, but there was no response.

"I knew my sister was going to be OK," Mireles Thomas tearfully said. "I never thought my sister was not going to make it."

She is now fighting for gun control, and met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. During the meeting, she urged him to tighten regulations.

"There is no reason why this type of weapon should be among us people here. Governor Abbott said he would be working on laws to change these things, and I expect to see that change," she said.

As Mireles' family prepares to say goodbye, they want to make sure that everyone remembers Eva and her heroism.

"I want everyone to remember her. To remember her name, remember her face and remember that she was a hero," Mireles Thomas said.

Some of the 19 children killed at Robb Elementary School will be also laid to rest this week.

Funeral services are scheduled on Tuesday for Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, both 10-years-old. Funerals for the other victims will continue into the middle of next month.

As the city of Uvalde continues to grieve, the U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement's response to the shooter.