Texas mother accused of fatally shooting daughters, 5 and 7

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas -- A North Texas mother is accused of fatally shooting her daughters, 5 and 7, reports CBS DFW.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says 29-year-old Sarah Nicole Henderson is being held in the county jail in Athens.

Hillhouse says deputies were summoned around 11:30 Wednesday night to a home outside Payne Springs after emergency medical services received a call about a possibly suicidal woman. But when deputies arrived, the man and woman at the house reported no problems.

About three hours later, however, a man called 911 to report a woman had shot her two daughters.

Deputies returned to the scene and found the two young girls dead, the station reports. Their bodies have been taken for examination to Dallas, about 60 miles to the northwest.

Henderson, the girls' mother, was arrested early Thursday and charged with capital murder, the station reports. No bond was immediately set.

A motive remains unclear.