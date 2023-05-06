Watch CBS News
1 dead after Texas graduation party shooting

One teenager is dead after a shooting at a graduation party in Texas, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a residence located at the 8500 block of Majesticbrook in Harris County, according to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.  According to preliminary information, there was a graduation party taking place with several teenagers when shots were fired and an unidentified teen, who is possibly 16, was wounded, according to the tweet.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

