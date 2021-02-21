Watch Live: Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives update on providing water and other resources after deadly winter storm

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is giving an update Sunday on efforts to provide water and other resources as the state reels from deadly frigid storm that caused power outages and lack of access to cleaning drinking water. While much of the power has been restored, many throughout the state are still under boil water advisories.

Water distribution sites have been set up across the state. Residents with access to water are being asked to limit usage to essential needs only. Austin Water said early Sunday that 100 million gallons of water are needed to help build water pressure, the water in storage has climbed to 72 million.

With bottled water and food in short supply, Abbott signed a waiver on Saturday allowing alcoholic beverage companies to use their trucks to deliver non-alcoholic grocery supplies, including bottled water and other necessities, to grocery stores in Texas, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

How to watch Texas Governor Greg Abbott's press conference

What: Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a press conference

Date: Sunday, February 21, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

President Biden on Saturday issued a major disaster declaration, making 77 of Texas' 254 counties eligible for federal funding to help with recovery efforts.

Temperatures plunged throughout the state last week, leading to a spike in energy usage that caused the power grid to shut down. At least 27 deaths have been attributed to the storm in Texas, including a grandmother and three elementary school-aged children who died in a house fire in suburban Houston.

Since some Texas residents do not have fixed energy plans, their electric bills skyrocketed amid the cold weather, with some people reporting bills in the tens of thousands of dollars. Abbott held an emergency meeting with Texas lawmakers on Saturday to address spikes in energy bills.

Warmer temperatures over the weekend caused snow to melt.