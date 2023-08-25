Texas judge blocks state's upcoming ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors

These 20 states have passed bans on gender-affirming care for minors

A Texas judge Friday blocked the state's upcoming ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, the latest in a legal fight over efforts by conservatives to restrict such care around the country. The ruling Friday temporarily blocks the Sept. 1 start date of the ban.

The decision came on the same day a Missouri judge ruled that a similar law could take effect.

A group of families and doctors sued to block the Texas law, arguing it would violate parents' rights and have devastating consequences for transgender children and teens who would be denied treatment recommended by their physicians and parents.

The Texas Attorney General's office was expected to quickly file an appeal to let the law take effect. More than 20 states have adopted laws to ban some gender-affirming medical care for minors.

This is a developing story.