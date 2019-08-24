Texas community rallies behind gymnast to help pay medical bills after freak accident

For Christoffer Cox, the gym has always been a second home. His hard work six days a week is what earned the Katy, Texas teenager a spot on the University of Oklahoma Men's Gymnastics team.

But his workouts look different now.

Last month, the 18-year-old gymnast fell at a friend's house and suffered a C-5 spinal cord injury, leaving him partially paralyzed.

Cox says every day is a challenge. "Right now, my main goal is to get my hands working," the teen said.

The Katy community and the gymnastic community has rallied behind Cox and his family, with the teen receiving video messages from gymnastics teams across the country. On Saturday, a fundraiser was held to help the family with medical expenses.

Cox says he's making progress every day in his recovery.

"An accomplishment today is I can lift my hand off my wheelchair arm, which is nice," Cox said.

Cox's accomplishments at TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital have made his parents more proud than ever.

"He's way stronger than I'll ever be. He truly motivates me to be a better person," his mother, Denise, said.