Georgia state rep. drafting "Testicular Bill of Rights" in response to heartbeat abortion ban

A representative in the Georgia Statehouse is drafting a rather blunt response to legislation that would dictate when a woman could get an abortion. It's called the "Testicular Bill of Rights," and state Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick said her legislative package is all about turning the tables on her male counterparts seeking to impose laws on a woman's reproductive rights.

The move comes after a Georgia House committee approved legislation last week to outlaw abortion after a fetus' heartbeat can be detected, which is before many women know they are pregnant. Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion within the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy. A heartbeat is generally detectable by medical professionals at around six weeks.

"HB-481 [The 'Heartbeat Bill'] inspired me to see what the reaction would be from some males and male legislators if the tables were turned and we started to talk about their reproductive rights and organs," Kendrick told CBS News on Tuesday.

Ggggooooodddd morning! Introducing my "testicular bill of rights" legislative package. You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done! pic.twitter.com/5E8HBRSc9l — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) March 11, 2019

Kendrick announced her "bill of rights" package on Twitter Monday. It includes, among many male-focused proposals, legislation requiring men to obtain permission from their sex partner before they get a prescription for any erectile dysfunction medication, allowing men who have sex without a condom to be charged with aggravated assault, and imposing a 24-hour "waiting period" for men who want to purchase any pornography or sex toys in the state of Georgia.

While the bills are currently being drafted and have not yet been officially proposed, Kendrick said that her overall objective was met.

"It has started the conversation about the absurdity of regulating women's bodies and right to choice and instead focused on men and their rights," she said.