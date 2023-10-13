Terry Martin changes plea to guilty in theft of "The Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers

Man expected to plead guilty to stealing "The Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum Man expected to plead guilty to stealing "The Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum 00:31

DULUTH, Minn. — A 76-year-old Grand Rapids man has changed his plea to guilty in connection to the theft of a pair of ruby slippers from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz."

Terry Martin, 76, is making an appearance in a Duluth federal courtroom on Friday. He is charged with one count of major artwork theft, accused of stealing the iconic shoes from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids back in 2005.

Martin previously pleaded not guilty to the charge in June. His trial, which was scheduled to start this week, was delayed.

In court Friday, Martin explained that he thought the shoes were covered in actual rubies, and brought them to a jewelry "fence," which is a criminal who buys and resells stolen goods.

Martin says when he discovered the rubies were actually glass, he "left them," but didn't specify where.

The slippers, one of four existing pairs made for the film, were insured for $1 million, but may now be worth more than three times that amount. They are now in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C., where researchers were able to authenticate them.

Terry Martin in 2023, and a photo of the ruby slippers from 2018 WCCO



The shoes, owned by collector Michael Shaw, were on loan to the Judy Garland Museum when they were stolen. They were recovered and returned to Shaw following a 2018 sting operation. Shaw told investigators at the time that the slippers were as "pristine" as they were before the theft.

Martin is being represented by a public defender and had been on release prior to the trial with conditions.

According to the Judy Garland Museum, the star was born Frances Ethel Gumm in 1922. She spent the first four years of her life in Grand Rapids before her vaudevillian family moved to southern California.

