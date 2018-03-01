TerriLynn St. John missing: Mom disappears from driveway with kids waiting inside

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a Virginia mother who vanished from her driveway Tuesday morning while getting ready to take her young children to day care, reports CBS affiliate WTVR. Her children, 1 and 3, were reportedly found in her Middlesex county home unharmed.

The disappearance of 23-year-old TerriLynn St. John is considered suspicious, but it's too early to say whether the young woman was abducted, Middlesex Sheriff's Major Michael Sampson told WTVR. A K-9 units and air surveillance were joining in the search for St. John.

Investigators have interviewed four people of interest about St. John's disappearance, the station reports, including the woman's boyfriend.

"A person of interest could be acquaintances, whether they be personal acquaintances -- friends, family," Sampson said. "Miss St. John had a boyfriend at the time. He is obviously a person of interest."

The persons of interest have been cooperative and submitted DNA samples to investigators, Sampson said.

Family members told the station when they were notified St. John never showed up for work, they went to her home and discovered the children home alone with the door open. Family members tell the station they believe St. John went to her car and was confronted by someone who she struggled with.

"They looked through the woods and you could definitely tell there has been a struggle beside my daughter's car," her father Terry St. John told the station. "Jewelry was all around, like it had been broken off, her cell phone was found in the bushes."

Family and investigators are hoping someone will call in a tip.

"We're hoping someone can come up and say something that they did not think about at the time," Sampson said. "This is a tight community. Our community works together."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middlesex Sheriff's Office at 804-758-5600.