Terrence Howard re-proposes to ex-wife Mira Pak

Terrence Howard is tying the knot again with ex-wife Mira Pak. The "Empire" star re-proposed to Pak over the holiday weekend, three years after their divorce. The two reportedly separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015, but have been spotted together since then.

Howard's jeweler wrote on Instagram that Pak's ring is a whopping 7 carats, set in rose gold. It appears that Howard proposed to his ex-wife at the restaurant Crustacean Beverly Hills.

Photos showed his former and future wife, with whom he shares two sons, crying happily as she put on her new ring. Howard also shared a video from the proposal on Christmas Day.

"We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be," he said. "It took me 45 years to find you, honey. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you."

"I love you, too, baby," she responded.

If Howard and Pak do end up walking down the aisle, it will be Howard's second time marrying one woman twice. He divorced and remarried his first wife, Lori McCommas, before marrying second wife Michelle Ghent. Pak is his third wife and fourth marriage.

Pak seems supportive of Howard's interests. In 2015, the actor revealed that he believes in an alternate arithmetic system he calls "Terryology," and told Rolling Stone that he and Pak spent up to 17 hours a day cutting up plastic shapes to demonstrate his theories.