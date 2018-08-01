"Terminator" sequel drops first look

Paramount Pictures dropped its first look at the latest "Terminator" sequel, and it shows three women ready to raise hell against anyone who crosses them. The photo features stars Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, and Linda Hamilton mean-mugging for the camera, weapons in tow.

Hamilton will reprise her role as Sarah Conner, with Arnold Schwarzenegger returning to the cast. Schwarzenegger is reportedly playing the T-800 model Terminator again. ComicBook.com reports that Gabriel Luna will play a newer and more modern version of Skynet's killing machines in the upcoming sequel.

Tim Miller of "Deadpool" directs the new "Terminator," and James Cameron and David Ellison are the producers behind the film. "Terminator" marks the first time that Cameron has been involved in the series since 1992's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Cameron directed the first "Terminator" in 1984 in addition to "Terminator 2."

Cameron has a new vision for the reboot. He told Collider of the old "Terminator," "That was just your classic 'technology bad, smart computers bad' kind of thing. Nowadays though — it's got to be a much more nuanced perspective. So its 'Smart computers bad… BUT…' That's the new motif."

"Terminator" is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2019.