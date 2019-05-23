Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return for first "Terminator: Dark Fate" trailer

The first trailer for "Terminator: Dark Fate" dropped Thursday in the latest installment of James Cameron's blockbuster film franchise. It features a callback to 1991's film "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" with Linda Hamilton reprising her role as Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger making a cameo as the original Terminator.

The franchise involves time-traveling cyborgs attempting to kill or protect future leaders of human civilization's war against A.I. military technology that has turned against humanity. The five previously released Terminator movies have grossed $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office and $608 million domestically.

The plot of the new film "Terminator: Dark Fate" appears to be similar to "Terminator 2," in which a shape-shifting, liquid alloy machine (played by Gabriel Luna) battles Sarah Connor and a protecting Terminator cyborg (played by Mackenzie Davis). The assassin attempts to murder a young teen (played by Natalia Reyes) who has some future importance as an adult leader of the human resistance.

James Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that the film will be "a continuation of the story from 'Terminator 1' and 'Terminator 2.' And we're pretending the other films were a bad dream."

"Terminator: Dark Fate" hits theaters on November 1. While produced by Cameron, the film is directed by Tim Miller, who directed the 2016 action hit "Deadpool."