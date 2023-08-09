Terence "Bud" Crawford on how childhood trauma fueled his success as a boxer: "I was angry but I feed off of that"

Boxer Terence Crawford says he's "even more hungry" after win against Errol Spence Jr.

Terence "Bud" Crawford, an undefeated American boxer, has made history in the ring. The 35-year-old southpaw recently clinched the undisputed welterweight title by defeating Errol Spence Jr., becoming the first male boxer to hold all four major titles in two different weight classes.

Crawford's journey to becoming a champion was marked by determination and resilience, which he attributes to his childhood experiences. Crawford's mother used unorthodox methods aimed at toughening him up. He said his mother would pay other children to challenge him physically.

"It just made me more hungry. Hungry, like, 'Man, my mom going against me. I'm gonna prove her wrong. My mom said I can't do this, I'm gonna do it anyways,'" he said.

"I was angry but I feed off of that," he told "CBS Mornings." "I feed off of the non-believers."

Terence Crawford celebrates after his 9th round TKO of Errol Spence Jr. after their fight for the undisputed world welterweight championship at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Despite the hardships, Crawford's relationship with his mother has since improved. He said the two have talked and gotten "into it," but that he still deals with childhood trauma.

"That's my mom, and for her to treat me the way that she was treating me, not because of: she didn't love me. It's because of what she was dealt with. And ... I wouldn't wish that on no kid," he said.

Now a father himself, Crawford has chosen a different path in raising his own seven children. He said he makes it a point to be present for important moments, like birthdays, even when he is in the midst of training camp.

"I'm there for everything, no matter what's the situation or circumstances," said Crawford.

As Crawford continues to make waves in the boxing world with an impressive 40-0 record, he said the doesn't feel pressure, but that he feels he has a bullseye on his back, "because once you at the top of Mount Rushmore, everybody wants your position."

"That makes me even more hungry because I know they coming," he said.