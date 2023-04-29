Watch CBS News
U.S.

1 killed, 2 employees injured at Tennessee Volkswagen plant after road incident

By Cara Tabachnick

/ CBS News

One person was killed and two people were injured in a road incident at the Volkswagen Chattanooga plant in Tennessee on Saturday, spokesperson Amanda Plecas confirmed to CBS News in an email. 

All three people were Volkswagen employees, the spokesperson said. 

The company halted production at the plant for the day, the spokesperson said, as Volkswagen "continues to work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate the incident."

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Cara Tabachnick

Cara Tabachnick is a news editor for CBSNews.com. Contact her at cara.tabachnick@cbsinteractive.com

First published on April 29, 2023 / 12:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.