Suspect captured in fatal shooting of Tennessee sheriff's deputy

A man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy and the wounding of another during a traffic stop last week in eastern Tennessee has been apprehended, authorities said.

Kenneth DeHart, 42, was taken into custody Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced. No immediate details on his capture were provided.

Deputy Greg McCowan, 43, was killed in the shooting, while Deputy Shelby Eggers, 22, was treated at a hospital and released, the sheriff's office said Friday.

More than $100,000 in reward money had been pledged for information leading to the arrest of DeHart.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

February 13, 2024

