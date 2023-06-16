3 children among 6 found dead in shooting at Tennessee house; suspect believed to be among the dead

Three children and three adults were found dead after Tennessee authorities responded to a reported shooting at a home that was set on fire Thursday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the person believed to be responsible for the rampage in Sequatchie, west of Chattanooga, was among the dead.

The agency didn't immediately identify the suspected assailant.

Marion County Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnette told WTVC-TV the rampage "seems like it was just a domestic situation went bad."

The remains of the deceased were taken to Nashville for autopsies, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Details about how they died weren't immediately released.

A fourth adult was found alive with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga.

Neighbors told WTVC-TV they heard gunshots at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies and police officers from Jasper, Tennessee, responded to a call about a shooting at the home before 9 p.m., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

When the authorities arrived, they found the home had been set on fire, the agency said. The remains of the deceased were found after firefighters put out the fire.

An investigation into the rampage was ongoing, the agency said.