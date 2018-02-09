Sheriff caught on body camera during chase saying "take him out"

SPARTA, Tenn. -- A woman in Tennessee is suing a sheriff's department following her husband's death. Police body-camera video obtained by CBS' Nashville affiliate WTVF shows a sheriff ordering officers to "take out" a man they were chasing.

It started in Dekalb County, Tennessee, 70 miles east of Nashville. Michael Dial lead deputies on a 50 mph chase. He was suspected of driving on a suspended license when he crossed over into White County.

That's when deputies rammed his truck and trailer, trying to force him off the road. When it didn't work, Sheriff Oddie Shoupe issued an order that his dispatcher relayed to the deputies.

"Per 59 [the sheriff] take him out by any means necessary including deadly force."

Reserve deputy Adam West, who was driving his personal vehicle, drew his weapon. As deputies spun the suspect out of control, deputy West starting shooting. Michael Dial died after being shot in the head. He was unarmed.

Michael Shipman

When Sheriff Oddie Shoupe arrived at the scene, he was recorded on a deputy's body camera.

"I told me I said take him out," he said. "I don't give a s***."

Dial's family is suing the sheriff, alleging he "preferred to shoot and kill Mr. Dial rather than risk damaging his patrol cars."

"They said we're ramming him," the sheriff was recorded saying. "I said don't ram him, shoot them. F*** that shit. Ain't going to tear my cars up. If they don't think I'll give the damn order to kill that mother f*** they're full of s***."

Then, the sheriff said, "I love this s***. God I tell you what I thrive on it."

Sheriff Shoupe, who's been been in office for 16 years, is not running for re-election. He wasn't at home Friday when CBS News knocked on the door, and his office staff said he was out of town.

CBS News

The day of the shooting, the sheriff seemed unfazed as the deputy who shot Dial looked emotional.

"I made the decision," the sheriff said. "Don't have to worry about it. I took that away from y'all. You don't have to worry about nothing."

CBS News got the sheriff on the phone, who said he had nothing to say before hanging up.