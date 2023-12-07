Shots fired outside Temple Israel in Albany, N.Y. governor says

Shots were fired on the premises of Temple Israel in Albany, New York, on Thursday, the first day of Hanukkah, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement is ongoing. A 28-year-old male suspect is now in custody, the governor announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier today, shots were fired on the premises of Temple Israel in Albany. A 28-year-old man is in custody & thankfully, no one was injured. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 7, 2023

"I am immediately directing the New York State Police and New York National Guard to be on high alert and increase the existing patrols of at-risk sites we had planned for the Hanukkah holiday, including at synagogues, yeshivas and community centers," Hochul said in a statement, adding that she has spoken directly with the Temple's rabbi.

"This builds on the significant efforts we have taken to protect religious communities in the wake of the October 7 attacks. Make no mistake: the safety of Jewish New Yorkers is non-negotiable," the governor said.

A motive behind the shooting has not yet been made clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.