Pedestrian killed by self-driving Uber car in Arizona, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tempe police say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian overnight. Police said Monday the vehicle involved in the fatality was in autonomous mode at the time, with an operator behind the wheel. It was heading north in the Phoenix suburb when it hit a woman walking outside a crosswalk.

Police say she died from her injuries at a local hospital. Her name hasn't been released.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

The company tweeted out that it's working with police as they investigate. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also took to Twitter writing: "Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We're thinking of the victim's family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened."