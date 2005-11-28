Television Revolution

Television: you can watch it on a plasma screen, on you iPod or on the Internet.

"Technology is just advancing too fast," says Joe MacCormack.

And sometimes, it's hard to keep up with, CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason reports.

"I can't keep up with it," MacCormack says.

But hang on and tune in, because television is going to be changing even faster. You thought that was your cell phone? Now it's a TV, too.

Michael Galluccio of Sprint PCS, shows Mason a phone which now offers live TV service.

Can you get live television on the phone?

"Seventeen channels," Galluccio says.

Someone can turn to the Discovery channel and in a matter of seconds see exactly what the customer would see on television at home.

But will you need a TV phone if you can bring your TV with you? Rob Bartels from Sony Electronics Inc. shows Mason what he calls the "location-free TV."

Plug Sony's new "bay station" into your TV, DVR or DVD player at home and Bartels says "you can actually take this location-free monitor and go anywhere in the world and access your television content."

So you can travel anywhere and turn it on and it talks to my TV back home?

"That's right, exactly," he says. "So it's a fundamental shift in the way we watch television."

"Strangely enough we are in the middle of two revolutions in television," says Prof. Robert Thompson, a pop culture expert from Syracuse University.

TV used to be called "the small screen." But now it's getting bigger. Much bigger. And smaller.

But it's too small for some.

"You don't want TV on your cell phone?" Mason asks one consumer.

"No!" he laughs.

"Not on your iPod?"

"No," the customer says.

"So it may be in fact that two different styles of programming develop," Thompson says.

And they already are.

"We looked at these phones and thought, 'What would be really cool and fun to see on your phone,'" says Lucy Hood, President of Fox Mobile Entertainment.

At Fox they've created minute-long mini-episodes of the show "24."

"Essentially, a separate suspenseful story line that's occurring only on your mobile phone," Hood says.

It's TV on a phone, but it's really not a phone anymore.

"Well, TV on a phone, phone on a TV. Those lines are getting blurred now," Galluccio says.

The lines are blurring, but the picture is getting clearer. In the future your favorite shows will follow you anywhere.