The sun baby from the Teletubbies is having a baby

The former Teletubbies sun baby announced that she was welcoming her own little ray of sunshine. On Tuesday, Jessica Smith announced in an Instagram post that she was expecting her first child.

She posted a snap of an ultrasound image with the caption: "When two becomes three."

Commenters posted their congratulations, with one person writing: "The Teletubbies sun baby is having her own sun baby."

Smith starred in the famous British children's television series that focused on four different colored characters with televisions on their bellies known as the Teletubbies.

She played the sun baby, which was just a cooing and laughing infant Smith imposed on a sun graphic, who summoned the Teletubbies at the start and end of every episode.

In 2014, Smith revealed her identity, Entertainment Tonight reported.

"I used to hide it, but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I've gained the confidence to come out with it. I am the sun from Teletubbies," she wrote on Facebook at the time. "... When I was about 9 months old, my mum took me for a routine checkup at the local hospital. The midwife there had been contacted by a local production company who were looking for a smiley baby, and the midwife asked if my name, along with all the baby's [sic] that way, could be submitted. From then I had to go through auditions and short lists until they finally picked one person, ME!"