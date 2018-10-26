Rapper Tekashi69 gets 4 years probation in child sex performance case

NEW YORK — Rapper Tekashi69 was given four years probation Friday stemming from a 2015 arrest on charges of using a child in a sexual performance. The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is required to complete 1,000 hours of community service.

Judge Felicia A. Mennin handed down the sentence Friday, ordering Hernandez to refrain contact with gang members and must not be arrested during the probationary period. If he is found in violation of the plea agreement, he could face 1 to 4 years in prison.

In May 2015, Hernandez was arrested after video surfaced of him engaging in sexual acts with a girl at a party in Harlem. He was 18 years old at the time, and the girl was less than 17 years old, according to the plea deal.

That October, he pleaded guilty to one count of using a child in a sexual performance. He took a plea agreement that required him to obtain his GED and complete mental health treatment for 2 years.

The agreement also prohibits Hernandez from posting any sexually explicit images of women or children and any images of violence against women or children to his social media accounts.

A request for comment to lawyers representing Hernandez were not immediately returned.