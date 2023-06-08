21 teens injured when Texas beach boardwalk collapses

More than 20 teenagers from a church summer camp visiting Surfside Beach, Texas, were injured when an elevated boardwalk collapsed, authorities said.

The Bayou City Fellowship group was at Stahlman Park around 1 p.m. local time when the walkway suddenly gave way. Five teens were airlifted by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, and six were taken by ambulance to local area hospitals, a spokesperson for Brazoria County said in a news release. Ten more people were taken to hospitals by private vehicle.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported, the spokesperson said.

Church group members ranging in age from 14-18 years old were visiting from Cypress, Tomball and Spring Branch, Texas.

Surfside Beach is a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south of downtown Houston, CBS Texas reported.