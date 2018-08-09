Teen girl pushed off bridge into river, breaks five ribs

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after being pushed off a bridge into the the Lewis River in Yacolt, Washington, KATU reports.

Video posted on YouTube and later deleted shows a group of people standing on the ledge of the bridge over Moulton Falls. The teen girl is standing over the bridge's guard railing and appears to hesitate to jump. Suddenly, a person behind her pushes her off, and she flails in the air as she plunges toward the river below.

The teen's mother, Genelle Holgerson, says her daughter suffered five broken ribs and a lung injury from the fall. The person responsible for the push has not been identified. "My daughter's going to have a long road to recovery and I think that [the person responsible] should probably just turn herself in — realize what she did wrong," Holgerson said. "This is not OK. She could have killed my daughter."

The arch bridge is more than three stories high, according to the Clark County Public Works website. Swimming is allowed at Moulton Falls Regional Park, but there are no lifeguards. "Please, no diving off of the bridge," the department says.