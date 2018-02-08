Teen drunk driver who live-streamed fatal crash sentenced to prison

LOS BANOS, Calif. -- A California teen has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister.

The Merced Sun Star reports 19-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest last month to gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment stemming from the July crash.

The car driven by Sanchez veered onto the shoulder of a road in Los Banos, about 100 miles south of San Francisco.

Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister.

Prosecutors say Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram while driving, and the video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.

The recording shows her after the crash, leaning over her lifeless sister.

"Wake up baby, I'm f**king sorry baby," she says. "I did not mean to kill you, sweetie."

The livestream was recorded from Instagram and posted on Facebook by someone who had seen it.

Speaking to CBS affiliate KGPE from jail in August, Sanchez said it wasn't the first time she had livestreamed while driving.

"I didn't even know I looked like a monster – like I look like a freaking horrible monster. That was not my intention at all," Sanchez said.