14-year-old boy dies after falling from thrill ride in Orlando

A 14-year-old boy has died after falling from a thrill ride in Orlando, CBS Miami reports.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they received 911 calls about an emergency at the "Orlando Free Fall" at ICON Park just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night after witnesses reported seeing a person fall from the ride to the ground.

The teenager was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Video recorded by witnesses showing the deadly fall is circulating on social media.

The Orlando Free Fall stands 430-feet tall, and is billed as the world's tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park's website.

The ride opened in December 2021 and takes up to 30 guests high into the air before plummeting 400 feet toward the ground at 70 miles an hour, according to a press release sent last year.

In 2020, a 21-year-old man fell to his death at the same theme park while conducting a daily safety check on a different ride.