Teen caught on video attacking another girl, wearing hijab, in school

A suburban Pittsburgh school district is investigating a potentially bias-fueled fight between two students in a high school bathroom, reports CBS Pittsburgh. The incident was caught on video, which went viral.

It happened in the Chartiers Valley School District, southwest of Pittsburgh.

Authorities say a girl is accused of attacking another girl, who appeared to be wearing a hijab.

The video shows one of them arguing with, then allegedly attacking a smaller student, who was wearing a hijab.

The words exchanged weren't totally clear but a student wearing purple could be heard saying, "You're lucky you're from another language, because I will crush you, [expletive]."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, said, "The Muslim student was treated later for a concussion and severe bruising. Criminal charges are pending."

CAIR called on state and federal officials to investigate the incident for possible bias and said it's offering legal support to the student's family.

Several students CBS Pittsburgh spoke with called the incident unacceptable, adding that the girl in purple has a reputation for causing trouble and that they're hoping the district takes strong disciplinary action.

The district released a statement saying it "does not condone or tolerate violence of any kind and will enforce consequences to the fullest extent. The District considers matters of student safety and security to be of utmost importance and strives to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of its students and staff."

The Collier Township Police Department said it's looking into the incident. So far, the department said, it considers it bullying, rather than a hate crime.

Any possible charges and disciplinary action were pending.