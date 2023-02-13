Ted Lerner, Washington Nationals owner, dies at age 97
Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 97.
A Nationals spokesperson told the Associated Press that Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
