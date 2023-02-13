Watch CBS News
Ted Lerner, Washington Nationals owner, dies at age 97

Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 97.

A Nationals spokesperson told the Associated Press that Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner looks on during the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Washington Nationals baseball stadium in Washington, D.C., on May 4, 2006. Steve Deslich/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

First published on February 13, 2023 / 12:55 PM

