Technoblade, popular internet gamer, dies at 23 after battle with cancer

The popular Minecraft YouTuber known as Technoblade has died after a battle with stage four cancer, his family announced. He was 23.

In an emotional video titled "so long losers" posted on Technoblade's YouTube account, the internet gamer's father read a message written by his late son.

Internet gamer Technoblade has died after a battle with stage four cancer Technoblade via YouTube

"Thank you all for supporting my content over the years," the message read. "If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life. I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some you laugh and I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives because I love you guys."

In the message, he revealed his real name as Alex. His family said Technoblade "avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential."

After finishing the letter, Technoblade's father spoke about his son "having a hard time" writing his final message, and said he did so nearly eight hours before his death.

"He finished that up and then he was done," his father said. "He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for."

The content creator made his YouTube channel in 2013, with videos focusing on the video game Minecraft. His channel would eventually gain more than 11 million subscribers.

In a statement written by Technoblade's mom on behalf of their family, she said "he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience."

"Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and deprecating wit," the statement added.

The family asked that his fans "honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family."

Fans and fellow gamers offered condolences following the news.

"He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times," streamer Ludwig Ahgren tweeted. "I'll always look up to him."

YouTuber Jacksepticeye called Technoblade "an absolute legend in the community whose influence was felt far and wide," and content creator Pokimane said he "inspired millions around the world."

"Your legacy will live on forever," she wrote.