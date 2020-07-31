Taylor Swift pledges donation to Black business owner after she's accused of ripping off design for "Folklore" merchandise

As the music on Taylor Swift's latest album, "Folklore," continues to receive praise on social media, the merchandise for her latest release has come under fire. Amira Rasool, the founder of Black-owned retailer The Folklore, has accused Swift of ripping off the company's logo for album merchandise — and now, Swift's team is taking action.

Rasool posted about the similar logos on her Instagram page last week. Her company is "an online concept store delivering Africa & the diaspora's top contemporary designer brands," according to its Instagram.

Since then, Swift's merchandise appears to have dropped "the" from its Folklore branding. On Thursday, Swift tweeted at Rasool, saying that she will make a contribution to Rasool's company and donate to the soon-to-launch Black in Fashion Council, which, according to its website, "was founded to represent and secure the advancement of black individuals in the fashion and beauty industry."

Amira, I admire the work you’re doing and I’m happy to make a contribution to your company and to support the Black in Fashion Council (launching on 8/3) with a donation 💗@thefolklore @amirarasool @bifcglobal #blackinfashioncouncil — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 30, 2020

InStyle reported that Rasool said that her lawyer has been in contact with Swift's manager over the merchandise, and that the team took "swift action" to correct the problem. After the merchandise was altered, Rasool commended Swift and her team "for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company's brand."

"I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page," Rasool tweeted.

Rasool did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.