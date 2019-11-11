Mother becomes person of interest in 5-year-old daughter's disappearance

The mother of a missing 5-year-old girl is now considered a person of interest in her daughter's disappearance, Jacksonville authorities said at a press conference Monday. The search for Taylor Williams, who was reported missing in Florida five days ago, has now expanded to Alabama, authorities added.

"We absolutely hope to find her alive," said Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

Brianna Williams originally told investigators that her daughter was gone when she woke up November 6. But authorities said that it's been weeks since Taylor was last seen, and that there are inconsistencies in Brianna's story, CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports.

Sheriff Williams said Monday that Taylor's mother, Brianna, is no longer cooperating with the investigation, and hasn't spoken to authorities since Wednesday. He asked anyone who had seen the pair together between Jacksonville and Alabama in the past two weeks to contact the police. Police released an image of a possible car that Brianna could be driving and described it as a 2017 black Honda Accord displaying Florida state license plate tag QNBRI.

If you have seen this vehicle between Jacksonville, FL and Alabama, please contact #JSO at 904-630-0500. The vehicle is described as a black 2017 Honda Accord displaying Florida Tag QNBRI. #FindTaylorWilliams https://t.co/rIhT3iOAUt pic.twitter.com/OhlyXIRTKT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 11, 2019

Brianna, who is a petty officer stationed with the Navy in Jacksonville, is staying on the Navy base, Williams said. She is not in custody.

Sheriff Williams did not explain what evidence prompted authorities to expand the investigation into Alabama — but most of Brianna's family lives in the state.